Brothers shot, killed in incident linked to $5M fraud case, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two men who were shot and killed in a Boynton Beach, Florida, business were apparently the victims of a fraud case that involved millions of dollars, police said.

Charles Geragi, 67, and Richard Geragi, 72, were found dead inside their office at All-American Farms Inc. on Jan. 12, Boynton Beach Police said, according to WPEC.

Employees at the business called 911, telling dispatchers, “Somebody just came in and shot, and shot two of our owners.”

Another employee told dispatchers that the suspected gunman’s brother had worked for the company and had been accused of stealing a large amount of money, WPEC reported.

The alleged gunman was identified as Nesar Dawla, who ran from the scene and eventually led police on a brief chase.

During the chase, officers said Dawla shot himself and crashed. When the police opened the car, they found him dead.

No one else was injured in the incidents, WPBF reported.

Police learned that Dawla’s brother, Sadman Dawla, defrauded the Geragi brothers of more than $5 million that dated back to 2024, WFLX reported.

Sadman Dawla was the company’s accountant and wrote hundreds of unauthorized checks from the business’s account, WPLG reported. At least a dozen checks were written to Nesar Dawla, totaling more than $56,000. WPEC reported that allegations may have linked Nesar Dawla to the fraud, but there was not enough probable cause to arrest him.

He was charged with four felony counts of grand theft over $100,000 and was convicted on all of them.

Nesar Dawla reportedly met with the business owners about possibly paying some of the money back, but then reached for a gun at his waist and started shooting, WPEC reported.

Sadman Dawla was previously scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 15, three days after the shooting.

