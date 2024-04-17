Bob Graham, former Florida governor, US senator, dead at 87

Bob Graham: The two-term governor of Florida and three-term senator died April 16. He was 87. (Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images)

Bob Graham, a two-term governor of Florida and a three-term U.S. senator, died Tuesday. He was 87.

Graham died at 8:30 p.m. EDT surrounded by his wife, Adele, and family members at a retirement community in Gainesville, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“We’re very attached and love him so much, so proud of him,” Adele Graham told the newspaper in a telephone interview. “He was an absolute devoted person in public service, to get things done for everybody.”

The Democrat served as governor of the Sunshine State from 1979 to 1987 and served in the Senate from 1987 to 2005.

As governor, Graham was responsible for the state’s era of school competency testing, worked on the state’s modern environmental policies and dealt with a mass landing of Cuban refugees who came to the state in rafts and boats, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

As a U.S. senator, Graham sought greater transparency after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and was one of 23 senators who opposed President George W. Bush’s request to use force before the 2003 war in Iraq, according to the newspaper.

