3 law enforcement officers killed, 5 injured in Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three law enforcement officers, including a U.S. marshal, were killed Monday afternoon while serving a warrant in North Carolina.

“Today we lost some heroes that are out trying to simply keep our community safe,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference held Monday evening. “We don’t have any guarantees that we’ll return home. But yet, we have a lot of great men and women across this entire country that do it every single day to make sure that you’re safe in your communities.”

Today, we tragically lost 3 U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force members in the line of duty. Five additional officers were struck by gunfire. This includes four CMPD officers and an additional officer from an assisting agency. One of our CMPD officers is still in critical… — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

Update 6:05 p.m. EDT, Monday, April 29, 2024: A total of eight officers were shot Monday afternoon when the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant in east Charlotte. According to Jennings, the three slain officers were part of the task force.

Another five officers, including a task force member and four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, were wounded in the shooting. One of the injured CMPD officers was in “very critical” condition Monday evening, Jennings said at a news conference.

The other officers were in stable condition and were expected to survive their injuries. Authorities have not said what local agencies the slain task force members belonged to.

Investigators believe two suspects, including the subject of the warrant, fired shots at officers.

Jennings said that task force members were approaching the home, located in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, when they encountered the subject of the warrant, who was being sought on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The man shot at the officers as they approached, and they returned fire, the chief said. After the gunman fell, additional shots were fired by a second gunman inside the home.

The subject of the warrant died in the home’s front yard.

The wounded CMPD officers were shot after responding to the task force’s call for help, Jennings said.

Update 5:25 p.m. EDT, Monday, April 29, 2024: WSOC-TV in Charlotte reported that sources said one of the marshals wounded in the gunfire had died. CBS News reported that the dead include the marshal and two local officers who were members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The network, citing sources, reported that at least six officers were shot in the incident, which took place just before 2 p.m. EDT as the task force attempted to serve a warrant at a home in the 5000 block of Galway Drive in east Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which has kept the public apprised via X, formerly Twitter, reported around 5 p.m. that the home had been cleared and the scene secured.

One of the alleged shooting suspects was found dead inside the house, authorities said. Two other occupants inside the home were being questioned.

The residence on Galway Drive is now clear, and the area is safe. Residents no longer need to shelter in place.



At least one shooting suspect was located deceased at the residence after clearing the scene.



CMPD is questioning two other occupants of the home.



CMPD and other… — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

Original story:

Multiple police officers have been shot in an active shooter situation underway in North Carolina.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The scene is still active. Avoid the area. Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities,” the department said on X.

Authorities said the shooting, which occurred in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, took place as the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was attempting to serve a warrant.

“Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the gunfire and are being transported to the hospital,” another X post read.

This is a developing story.

