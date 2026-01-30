‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘Home Alone’ actress Catherine O’Hara dies at 71

FILE PHOTO: Catherine O'Hara attends the World Premiere of Apple TV+'s Series "The Studio" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 24, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Catherine O’Hara, known for such memorable roles in “Beetlejuice,” “Home Alone” and “Schitt’s Creek,” has died at the age of 71.

TMZ was the first to report her death, saying she passed away on Jan. 30. The cause of death was not released.

Variety said her death was confirmed by her manager.

Her agency, CAA, said she died at home in Los Angeles “following a brief illness,” but did not say what it was, The Associated Press reported.

She played Macaulay Culkin’s mother in the first “Home Alone” film and its sequel, as well as Delia in “Beetlejuice” and the follow-up “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and provided the voice of both Sally and Shock in Tim Burton’s stop motion animated film “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

She had performed as both characters from the Halloween/Christmas film live at the Hollywood Bowl several times.

She left behind her husband Bo Welch and their two sons, Page 6 reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group