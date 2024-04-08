Appeals court rejects Trump’s bid to move New York hush money trial

Donald Trump: A New York appeals court denied Donald Trump's attempt to delay his hush money trial. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

NEW YORK — A New York appeals court judge on Monday denied Donald Trump’s bid to move his hush money criminal trial out of Manhattan a week before its scheduled start.

Jury selection is expected to begin on April 15.

The former president’s attorneys had argued at an emergency hearing that the trial should be postponed while they seek a change of venue to move it out of Manhattan, a heavily Democratic area, The Associated Press reported.

“Defendant’s application for a stay of trial ... pending the determination of defendant’s motion for change of venue, is hearby denied,” Judge Lizbeth Gonzalez wrote in a terse memo.

Gonzalez made the decision after hearing from Trump’s attorneys and lawyers from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has caused the former president of falsifying records to hide payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, The New York Times reported.

Trump attorney Emil Bove brought up a survey and media study, included in a previous motion to Judge Juan Merchan to postpone the trial based on pretrial publicity, CNN reported. Merchan has yet to rule on that motion.

