Amazon Prime announces start date for ads in movies, TV shows; customers can pay to opt-out

Amazon Prime Video will include ads in its movie and TV shows beginning Jan. 29, the company told subscribers in an email this week.

The company announced the addition of ads to its programming in September, but it did not announce the date it intended to start airing the ads.

Prime members who want to keep their movies and TV shows ad-free will have to pay an additional $2.99 a month.

So far, the ads will only be added to its service in the U.S. The company is also planning to include advertisements in its Prime service in the United Kingdom and other European countries next year.

Amazon said in its email that it will “aim to have meaningfully fewer ads” than traditional TV and other streaming providers.

The ads, the company said, “will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”