3-year-old finds live grenade in front yard

Grenade
Grenade found A Washington sheriff's office said a 3-year-old found a live grenade in his front yard. (Grant County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
HARTLINE, Wash. — A 3-year-old in Washington state made a really dangerous discovery in his front yard.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said that the child found the grenade and did what any kid would do: took it to his parents.

The child’s parents called 911 and the Washington State Patrol bomb squad arrived. They determined the grenade was live and dated back to World War II. They took it to a rural area and disposed of it.

It is not known how the grenade got into the family’s yard, but the sheriff’s office said it “had clearly been exposed to the elements for some time,” but didn’t know how long it had been in the property.

