2024 Tony Awards: ‘Stereophonic’ wins best play; ‘The Outsiders’ named best musical

Best play: The cast of "Stereophonic" accepts a Tony Award for best play on Sunday night. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK — The 77th annual Tony Awards honored the best of Broadway on Sunday night at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

“Stereophonic,’” a play about a rock band’s turbulent, life-changing year, was named best play. “The Outsiders,” an adaptation of the classic young adult novel written in 1967 by S.E. Hinton, was named best musical.

Big winners also included Jeremy Strong, who won a Tony for best actor in a leading role for his work in “Enemy of the State. Sarah Paulson won best actress in a leading role for “Appropriate.”

Jonathan Groff won the best actor award in a musical for his role in “Merrily We Roll Along,” while Maleah Joi Moon won best actress in a musical for her portrayal in “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Will Brill from “Stereophonic” won for best performance by an actor in a featured role; Kara Young won the award for best actress in a featured role in “Purlie Victorious.”

More than half of the 15 new musicals that opened on Broadway during the 2023-24 season featured scores credited to artists whose credentials are in the music business, according to The New York Times. They included Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow and Britney Spears; Huey Lewis, Sufjan Stevens and David Byrne; Jamestown Revival and Ingrid Michaelson, according to the newspaper.

Pete Townshend of The Who, now 79, played the introduction to his 1968 rock opera, “Tommy.”

Pete Townshend playing the intro for Tommy tonight at the Tony Awards is EVERYTHING. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q0I6cgXO1Q — Emma Scott (@EmmaScott) June 17, 2024





Sunday’s ceremony also paid tribute to the late Chita Rivera, the “West Side Story” actress who died in January.

Ariana DeBose hosted the ceremony for a third consecutive time, according to Deadline.

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.

Best Play

“Stereophonic”

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

“Mary Jane”

“Mother Play”

“Prayer for the French Republic”

Best Musical

“The Outsiders”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Illinoise”

“Suffs”

“Water for Elephants”

The Outsiders brings home the Tony for Best Musical. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/g0LNrt9Dfo — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

Best Play Revival

“Appropriate”

“An Enemy of the People”

“Purlie Victorious”

Best Musical Revival

“Merrily We Roll Along”

“Cabaret”

“Gutenberg! The Musical!”

“The Who’s Tommy”

Best Book of a Musical

Shaina Taub, “Suffs”

Bekah Brunstetter, “The Notebook”

Kristoffer Diaz, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Rick Elice, “Water for Elephants”

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders”

Congratulations to @suffsbway 's Shaina Taub, #TonyAwards-winner for Best Book of a Musical. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/tpRpkDtbZk — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 16, 2024

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People”

William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious”

Liev Schreiber, “Doubt”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”

Bravo! Congratulations to Jeremy Strong, #TonyAwards-winner for Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play for @AnEnemyPlay pic.twitter.com/VxwOuhZ00l — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate”

Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”

Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”

Amy Ryan, “Doubt”

Congratulations to @MsSarahPaulson #TonyAward-winner for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play for @Appropriatebway pic.twitter.com/7QKTOleIrs — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”

Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret”

Bravo! Congratulations to Jonathan Groff #TonyAwards-winner for Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical for @MerrilyOnBway pic.twitter.com/LVcZ4nv2Ze — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”

Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”

Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret”

Congratulations to Maleah Joi Moon #TonyAwards-winner for Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical for @hellskitchenbway pic.twitter.com/PDjhBTJihF — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill, “Stereophonic”

Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”

Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”

Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”

Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”

Join us in honoring @willbrill, winner of Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play for @stereobway pic.twitter.com/5dy0qGHt9X — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Roger Bart, “Back to the Future”

Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”

Steven Skybell, “Cabaret”

Join us in honoring Daniel Radcliffe, winner of Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical for @merrilyonbway pic.twitter.com/OSY0eCetRG — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious”

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt”

Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”

Let's celebrate Kara Young, winner of Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play for @purliebway pic.twitter.com/o3bg6wHtNW — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Amber Iman, “Lempicka”

Nikki M. James, “Suffs”

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Spamalot”

Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret”

Congrats Kecia Lewis, winner of Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical for @hellskitchenbway pic.twitter.com/NFvyQFuIeW — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic”

Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”

Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious”

Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”

Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

And the 77th Annual Tony Award for Best Direction Of A Play goes to Daniel Aukin for @stereobway pic.twitter.com/BKmovPt64w — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

Best Direction of a Musical

Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders”

Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”

Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”

And the 77th Annual Tony Award for Best Direction Of A Musical goes to Danya Taymor for The Outsiders pic.twitter.com/CmmCPE5R4O — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Zinn, “Stereophonic”

dots, “An Enemy of the People”

dots, “Appropriate”

Derek McLane, “Purlie Victorious”

David Zinn, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Congratulations to @stereobway 's David Zinn, #TonyAwards-winner for Best Scenic Design Of A Play pic.twitter.com/klDJYCB0xb — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 16, 2024

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Tom Scutt, “Cabaret”

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, “The Outsiders”

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, “Back to the Future”

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, “Lempicka”

Takeshi Kata, “Water for Elephants”

David Korins, “Here Lies Love”

And the 77th Annual Tony Award for Best Scenic Design Of A Musical goes to @kitkatclubnyc's Tom Scutt pic.twitter.com/bjVPHaCOH3 — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 16, 2024

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Dede Ayite, “Appropriate”

Enver Chakartash, “Stereophonic”

Emilio Sosa, “Purlie Victorious”

David Zinn, “An Enemy of the People”

Congratulations to Jaja's African Hair Braiding's Dede Ayite, #TonyAwards-winner for Best Costume Design Of A Play pic.twitter.com/C3qenotFIn — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 16, 2024

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby”

Dede Ayite, “Hell’s Kitchen”

David Israel Reynoso, “Water for Elephants”

Tom Scutt, “Cabaret”

Paul Tazewell, “Suffs”

And the 77th Annual Tony Award for Best Costume Design Of A Musical goes to @bwaygatsby 's Linda Cho pic.twitter.com/3QAFTSfUeV — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 16, 2024

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jane Cox, “Appropriate”

Isabella Byrd, “Enemy of the People”

Amith Chandrashaker, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jiyoun Chang, “Stereophonic”

Natasha Katz, “Grey House”

Congratulations to @Appropriatebway 's Jane Cox, #TonyAwards-winner for Best Lighting Design Of A Play pic.twitter.com/OD9UHyVG0J — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 16, 2024

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, “The Outsiders”

Brandon Stirling Baker, “Illinoise”

Isabella Byrd, “Cabaret”

Natasha Katz, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Bradley King and David Bengali, “Water for Elephants”

The 77th Annual Tony Award for Best Lighting Design Of A Musical goes to The Outsiders' Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim pic.twitter.com/VymUn4wHpt — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 16, 2024

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ryan Rumery, “Stereophonic”

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Leah Gelpe, “Mary Jane”

Tom Gibbons, “Grey House”

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, “Appropriate”

Congratulations to @stereobway 's Ryan Rumery, #TonyAwards-winner for Best Sound Design Of A Play pic.twitter.com/gja7WVSmm8 — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 16, 2024

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Cody Spencer, “The Outsiders”

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, “Here Lies Love”

Kai Harada, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Nick Lidster, “Cabaret”

Gareth Owen, “Hell’s Kitchen”

The 77th Annual Tony Award for Best Sound Design Of A Musical goes to The Outsiders' Cody Spencer pic.twitter.com/9XAc5O0dKp — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 16, 2024

Best Original Score

Shaina Taub, “Suffs”

Will Butler, “Stereophonic”

Adam Guettel, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders”

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, “Here Lies Love”

Congrats to Shaina Taub for winning Best Original Score (Music And/or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre for @SuffsMusical pic.twitter.com/dYDUPgLUZu — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 17, 2024





Best Choreography

Justin Peck, “Illinoise”

Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, “Water for Elephants”

Rick and Jeff Kuperman, “The Outsiders”

Annie-B Parson, “Here Lies Love”

The Tony Award for Best Choreography goes to Justin Peck for @IllinoiseStage pic.twitter.com/gWc17pXjE5 — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 16, 2024

Best Orchestrations

Jonathan Tunick, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Timo Andres, “Illinoise”

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Will Butler and Justin Craig, “Stereophonic”

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival, “The Outsiders”

Congrats to Jonathan Tunick for winning the Best Orchestrations Tony Award for @merrilyonbway pic.twitter.com/4BHwKMxkIe — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 16, 2024

