11-year-old boy killed in ATV crash after helping neighbor with chores

SANGERVILLE, Maine — An 11-year-old boy from central Maine died Tuesday after an all-terrain vehicle crash, authorities said.

According to the Maine Warden Service, the crash occurred just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday in Sangerville, WMTW-TV reported.

Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said that when emergency responders arrived at the scene, a neighbor was performing CPR on the boy, according to the Bangor Daily News. The child had borrowed an ATV from the neighbor after helping with some chores at their property, the newspaper reported.

The neighbor said the boy had used the ATV before but investigated when he did not return, according to The Piscataquis Observer. The neighbor discovered the boy on a trail, unresponsive with the ATV on top of him, the newspaper reported.

Emergency responders took over performing CPR but were unable to revive him, according to the Daily News. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s name has not been released by authorities.

The crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service, according to the Observer.

