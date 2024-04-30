May the 4th Be With You: Free Comic Book Day to coincide with ‘Star Wars’ holiday

Stack of comic books

Free Comic Book Day FILE PHOTO: Saturday marks the annual Free Comic Book Day. (wachiwit - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The unofficial “Star Wars” holiday will have another reason to celebrate this year.

May the Fourth is also Free Comic Book Day. That means that long-time comic fans and those new to reading the panels can get a handful of comics on Saturday for free.

There are several classic brands such as Marvel and DC producing a special issue for the event, as well as other popular characters including “Monster High,” “Doctor Who,” “Maleficent” and “One Piece.”

And since FCBD is the same day as May the Fourth, there are also a couple of “Star Wars” titles.

“The variety of this year’s comic book selection is really exciting! There’s something for every kind of fan, from long-time readers to the comic book curious,” FCBD spokesperson Aston Greenwood said in November when the comic lineup was announced.

In all, 48 titles are being released on Saturday — 12 Gold Sponsor and 36 Silver Sponsor ones. Some are for the youngest of readers, while others are for those who are more mature, each cover having a colored bar, signifying who they are intended for.

To see the complete list of titles, visit Free Comic Book Day’s website where you can also find a list of comic shops in your area that are participating.

