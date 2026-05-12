Total TV domination? Riley Green books second series on second network

It's official: NBC confirms Riley Green will join The Voice when it premieres in September.

"I guess y'all can start calling me coach… see ya this fall," the "Change My Mind" hitmaker teased.

Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson left Riley a voicemail welcoming him to the show, going on to jump-start the rivalry that's sure to ensue between their teams.

The two join longtime coach Adam Levine, who'll return alongside a fourth celeb to be revealed soon.

Riley's no stranger to The Voice, having performed "Don't Mind If I Do" with Ella Langley during the season 26 finale and "Jesus Saves" during the season 28 wrap.

Of course, he's no stranger to TV either, having recently made his acting debut on Marshals on CBS.

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