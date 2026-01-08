Top 25 songs in Miami on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Miami. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. wgft (feat. Burna Boy)
- Artist: Gunna
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in two other metros
--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 22 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 39 other metros
#24. BAILE INoLVIDABLE
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in one other metro
#23. CHANEL
- Artist: Tyla
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in two other metros
--- Top 25 song in four other metros
--- Top 50 song in 22 other metros
#22. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
#21. Mi GANA2
- Artist: El Yohas & Ronni
#20. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros
#19. En Privado
- Artist: Xavi & Manuel Turizo
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 50 song in two other metros
#18. Folded
- Artist: Kehlani
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 44 other metros
#17. Feed the Streets
- Artist: Klayshawn
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in six other metros
--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros
#16. capaz (merengueton)
- Artist: Alleh & Yorghaki
#15. Edge of Desire (Accapella)
- Artist: Jonas Blue & Malive
#14. Tienes (Remix)
- Artist: Ice Dilan, Rey Tony, Helabusador, JipMusic Global & Dj Honda
#13. Ordinary
- Artist: Alex Warren
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 31 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 41 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 55 other metros
#12. Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Artist: KAROL G
#11. Jamaican (Bam Bam)
- Artist: HUGEL & SOLTO (FR)
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in four other metros
#10. Dichavate
- Artist: Ice Dilan, Rey Tony & Helabusador
#9. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros
#8. Purple Rain
- Artist: Prince & The Revolution
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in eight other metros
--- Top five song in 41 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#7. End of Beginning
- Artist: Djo
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in nine other metros
--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#6. Man I Need
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in four other metros
--- Top three song in 32 other metros
--- Top five song in 49 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 58 other metros
#5. What You Saying
- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in six other metros
--- Top five song in 12 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros
#4. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top five song in 11 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros
#3. Turn the Lights Off (feat. Jon)
- Artist: KATO
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 51 other metros
#2. \
- Artist: David Bowie
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 37 other metros
--- Top three song in 57 other metros
--- Top five song in 60 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#1. When Doves Cry
- Artist: Prince
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 16 other metros
--- Top three song in 60 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros