Top 25 songs in Miami on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Miami. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. wgft (feat. Burna Boy)

- Artist: Gunna

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 39 other metros

#24. BAILE INoLVIDABLE

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#23. CHANEL

- Artist: Tyla

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in 22 other metros

#22. Choosin' Texas

- Artist: Ella Langley

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

#21. Mi GANA2

- Artist: El Yohas & Ronni

#20. back to friends

- Artist: sombr

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros

#19. En Privado

- Artist: Xavi & Manuel Turizo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#18. Folded

- Artist: Kehlani

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 44 other metros

#17. Feed the Streets

- Artist: Klayshawn

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

#16. capaz (merengueton)

- Artist: Alleh & Yorghaki

#15. Edge of Desire (Accapella)

- Artist: Jonas Blue & Malive

#14. Tienes (Remix)

- Artist: Ice Dilan, Rey Tony, Helabusador, JipMusic Global & Dj Honda

#13. Ordinary

- Artist: Alex Warren

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 41 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 55 other metros

#12. Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

- Artist: KAROL G

#11. Jamaican (Bam Bam)

- Artist: HUGEL & SOLTO (FR)

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in four other metros

#10. Dichavate

- Artist: Ice Dilan, Rey Tony & Helabusador

#9. The Fate of Ophelia

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#8. Purple Rain

- Artist: Prince & The Revolution

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 41 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#7. End of Beginning

- Artist: Djo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#6. Man I Need

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in four other metros

--- Top three song in 32 other metros

--- Top five song in 49 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 58 other metros

#5. What You Saying

- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

#4. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in 11 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros

#3. Turn the Lights Off (feat. Jon)

- Artist: KATO

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 51 other metros

#2. \

- Artist: David Bowie

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 57 other metros

--- Top five song in 60 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#1. When Doves Cry

- Artist: Prince

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 16 other metros

--- Top three song in 60 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros