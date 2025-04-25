Today's hottest stars will Play Something Country to honor Brooks & Dunn before the ACMs

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Stephen Hubbard

Twenty-five time winners Brooks & Dunn will be honored during a special gala the night before the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson will indeed Play Something Country as they perform the duo's hits, at the event that takes its name from their 2005 hit.

The evening will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and a special presentation to Kix Brooks & Ronnie Dunn. While it's not exactly affordable -- it starts at 8 seats for $15,000 -- proceeds go to the ACM's charity, Lifting Lives.

You can find out more about the Wednesday, May 7 event at ACMLiftingLives.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!