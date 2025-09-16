Tim McGraw's excited about being a granddad — someday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6.

Along the way, they've raised three daughters: 28-year-old Gracie McGraw, 27-year-old Maggie McGraw and 23-year-old Audrey McGraw.

Tim and Faith have also managed to make beautiful music together, including hits like "It's Your Love," "Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me" and "Like We Never Loved at All."

But Tim admits he does still have at least one family goal.

"Look, I’ve been so fortunate and grateful for everything in my life. Everything’s gone way past any expectation or dreams that I could ever, ever hope for," he reflects. "You know, I just want a good, healthy life for my daughters and for them to pursue their dreams, and have success and to be happy."

"I mean, that’s on my bucket list, and you know, grandkids down the road for sure. But way down the road," he laughs.

Next up, the potential grandfather plays the Rock the Cradle benefit Thursday in Nashville, which helps raise money to help newborns and moms.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.