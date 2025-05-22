The Tim McGraw hit that he thinks is 'different and weird'

There's a Tim McGraw hit the superstar thinks is "different and weird." It's 2014's "Lookin' for that Girl."

The reason? At the time, he was trying to color outside the lines a bit on the Sundown Heaven Town album.

"I'm not always trying to experiment," he told fellow country star Tracy Lawrence on his podcast. "But I think I have a base sound, a sort of base attitude about the kind of songs that I want to do."

“I’ll throw a fun ditty song in every now and then, I’ll throw a fun love song in every now and then, I’ll throw a fun cheating song in every now and then," he added. "But I’m always looking for a life-affirmation song.”

Of course, Tim's had quite a few of those, including "Standing Room Only," "Humble and Kind" and "Live Like You Were Dying." It's also worth noting that "Lookin' for that Girl" was still a top-20 hit.

His latest single, "Paper Umbrellas" with Parker McCollum, falls a little more on the fun side.

