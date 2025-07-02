Thoughts on an 'American Scandal'? Ashley McBryde covers Toby Keith & The Chicks

What does Ashley McBryde make of the supposed feud between The Chicks and the late Toby Keith? While it's hard to say for sure, she does seem to be bringing up the topic in her new Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP.

The four-track collection starts with Toby's 1993 hit, "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action."

"Toby Keith didn't just write country songs. He wrote anthems," Ashley commented in a marketing email from her record label.

The EP continues with the title track of Ashley's latest album, 2023's The Devil I Know. From there, she covers The Chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice" from 2006, which was their response to the controversy.

Perhaps somewhat slyly, Ashley closes with her own "American Scandal" from 2018's Girl Going Nowhere.

The particular "American Scandal" Ashley seems to be referencing started in 2003 when Toby and The Chicks clashed after lead singer Natalie Maines criticized then-President George W. Bush at a London concert.

