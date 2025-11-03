Thomas Rhett's typically ready to 'haul out the holly' on Halloween

Even though Halloween is only a few days in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving's about a month away, Thomas Rhett's preparations for the most wonderful time of the year are fully underway.

That's because TR and his wife, Lauren Akins, typically start their yuletide rollout on Oct. 31.

"Christmas is my wife and [my] favorite time of the year. We love it so much," TR says. "We literally put lights up on Halloween, actually, so that once Halloween [is] over, we just crank the lights on."

"I’m sure our neighbors hate us," he continues. "I’m not kidding, I think if you were to Google Image our home, you could see it from space. I mean, it is very, very bright."

If you're like Thomas and can't wait any longer for yuletide cheer, you can check out his Merry Christmas, Y'all EP from 2022, which showcases four classics, as well as his original "Christmas in the Country," which dates back to 2019.

