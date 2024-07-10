Thomas Rhett's ready to go on "Overdrive"

Thomas Rhett's dropping a new track, "Overdrive," on Friday.



It'll be the latest preview of his forthcoming album, About a Woman, and follows earlier releases "Beautiful as You" and "Gone Country."



Thomas shared the news on Instagram alongside a reveal of the song's cover art.



Of his seventh full-length project, Thomas says, "From top to bottom, I wanted to exude joy and fun with this project – and really just make people move. I went into making this record with a fearless attitude, put my blinders on and my head down to try and make really fun music."



"I feel like if you were to ask me what this record is about, the answer would be it's about one woman, my wife, and it gave me an opportunity to say 'I love you' in a lot of different ways," he adds in his press statement.



About a Woman drops Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now.



"Beautiful as You" is the album's lead single and it's currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts.



Here's the track list for About a Woman:



"Fool"

"Overdrive"

"Gone Country"

"Beautiful as You"

"Can't Love You Anymore"

"After All The Bars Are Closed"

"Church"

"Back to Blue"

"Country for California"

"Somethin' 'Bout a Woman"

"What Could Go Right"

"Boots"

"Don't Wanna Dance"

"I Could Spend Forever Loving You"

