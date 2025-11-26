Thomas Rhett mourns the passing of another family dog, Kona

Thomas Rhett performs on stage during 2025 CMA Triple Play Awards at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 29, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Thomas Rhett and his family are mourning the loss of another beloved pet, after losing their dog Cash in October.

On Wednesday he posted a photo of his dog Kona and wrote, "It's been a tough dog month for our family. We lost our little Kona girl. I think after cash passed she just wanted to go be with him."

"It’s weird losing a dog, cause whether you know it or not they are just always there, always by your side at the dinner table," he continued. "They are truly a part of your family. Got the courage last night to listen to @hardy song 'Dog years' I cried like a child, but dang that song is so spot on about the life of a dog if they could talk."

"Kona and Cash yall will be missed a lot. I know yall are having a blast up in heaven together."

When Cash passed, TR paid tribute by writing, "He was the most loyal, kind dog that I have ever known. He was [my wife] Lauren's best friend. He was there when every single baby came home for the first time."

Thomas and Lauren share four children and are expecting their fifth in 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!