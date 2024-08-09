Thomas Rhett has romantic plans "After All the Bars Are Closed"

Thomas Rhett has dropped "After All the Bars Are Closed," the final preview of his forthcoming album, About A Woman.



"After All the Bars Are Closed" is a midtempo love song that details what happens during a night out with a new love interest Thomas meets at the bar.



"After all the bars are closed/ Tell me where you wanna go/ We can find a place to park, open a bottle and our hearts/ If you want, I'll tell you anything you wanna know/ After everybody leaves/ And this party's just you and me/ We don't gotta say we're done, we can just wait up for the sun/ We still got a lot of good night left to go/ After all the bars are closed," Thomas sings over guitar riffs and snaps.



Its music video, which arrived alongside the track, also features Thomas, his wife, Lauren, and their friends dancing and having a good time by a bonfire.



Other early previews of About A Woman include its lead single "Beautiful as You," "Gone Country" and "Overdrive."



About A Woman arrives Aug. 23 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the track list for About a Woman:

"Fool"

"Overdrive"

"Gone Country"

"Beautiful as You"

"Can't Love You Anymore"

"After All The Bars Are Closed"

"Church"

"Back to Blue"

"Country for California"

"Somethin' 'Bout a Woman"

"What Could Go Right"

"Boots"

"Don't Wanna Dance"

"I Could Spend Forever Loving You"

