Thomas Rhett and HARDY will help Luke Bryan Crash My Playa in 2027

Thomas Rhett and HARDY lead the lineup for Luke Bryan's 12th annual Crash My Playa Caribbean getaway Jan. 13-16, 2027, at Mexico's Moon Palace Cancun.

Brothers Osborne, Gavin Adcock, Brett Young, Avery Anna, Drew Baldridge, Emily Ann Roberts, Lanie Gardner and DJ Rock will also be on hand, along with Dustin Lynch, who'll be back to lead his popular pool party.

“There is no time like Playa time!” Luke says. “It’s truly the best way to start off the year and this is year 12, which is unbelievable. It is such a fun environment for me and my artist friends to spend time in front of an energetic crowd. Thankful for all who show up.”

Presales start June 9, before packages open to the public on June 11.

You can find out more at CrashMyPlaya.com.

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