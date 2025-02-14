'This song hit me hard': Lainey Wilson joins Myles Smith on 'Nice to Meet You'

A new Lainey Wilson collab has arrived.



The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year has teamed with pop artist Myles Smith for a duet rendition of his folk-pop song "Nice to Meet You."



"Myles is such an exciting new star, and this song hit me hard on first listen," shares Lainey. "I'm so happy to have a new version with him."



"I have been a fan of [Lainey] for a long time! She has such a distinctive voice and an unreal ability to tell a story through it!" Myles says. "Having her jump on this and put her own melodic spins on the song just took it to a whole new level and gave it a new life!"



"The song is all about those unexpected connections that can change everything and hearing Lainey's voice on it makes it feel even more special," the "Stargazing" hitmaker adds. "I am so grateful she was up for doing this and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it."



Meanwhile, Lainey's latest single, "4x4xU," is in the top three and ascending to the peak of the country charts.

On the personal front, she recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Devlin "Duck" Hodges. If you missed it, you can check out engagement photos on Lainey's Instagram.

