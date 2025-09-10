'This Is My [Band]': Justin Moore decided 'Time's Ticking' on a major musical move

Justin Moore (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)
By Stephen Hubbard
If you listen to Justin Moore's latest album or his current hit, "Time's Ticking," whether you realize it or not, you're hearing a first.

That's because up until now, his touring band has never backed him on an entire project. By the time he recorded 2024's This Is My Dirt, Justin had decided it was high time to use his guys instead of studio players.

"Those are my brothers," he reflects. "We spend so much time together. We spend as much time if not more than we do with our own families, so you become really tight and really close-knit."
"Some of those guys have played on some things of mine in the past but never an entire album," he explains. "So, to have them be on the entire album, [I] really probably should have done it a long time ago. And that’s my fault for not having done it until this point. But to have them on the album, [to] be a part of it is pretty neat."
Justin's eighth studio album also brought his 13th #1 when the title track topped the chart in October 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!