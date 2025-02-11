This classic novel shaped Keith Urban's romantic outlook

If there's a novel that inspires Keith Urban's romantic outlook, it's the Mark Twain classic The Prince and the Pauper.



"I'm a big fan of that way of looking at romance. I like the fact that the stable boy, you know, the boy who has to clean out the stalls, that kid might one day marry the princess," Keith shares in a press interview.



"I love that. I find that to be such a beautiful thing, and to be always striving to always be worthy of her affection," adds the country singer, who's been married to Nicole Kidman for 19 years. "That's a great place for romance to be."



This Valentine's Day, Keith will return to Sin City for his 2025 HIGH in Vegas run at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. For tickets, visit keithurban.com.

Meanwhile, Keith's new single, "Straight Line," is now in the top 40 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.