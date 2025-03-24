These are the 10 best states for singles

Spokeo conducted a study on the best states for singles, using modern dating trends to inform the criteria for ranking all 50 states, to give hopeless romantics a data-backed starting point for finding dates.

Online dating is as common as ever for most singles. In 2023, three in 10 adults said they've used an online dating platform, and about 4 in 10 said that online dating has made it easier to find a long-term partner.

However, connecting online makes it easier for people to lie about their interests and hide who they are. If you spend more time weeding out bots and kittenfishers than getting ready for your next date, it may be time to look outside your local dating pool.

Spokeo conducted a study on the best states for singles to give hopeless romantics a data-backed starting point to find their next date. The study used modern dating trends to inform the criteria for ranking all 50 states.

For example, the research found that today's singles are open to discussing mental health, care about aligning on social and political causes, and are sensitive to debt. The study included data like state unemployment ratios, mental health providers in the area, the number of registered voters, and more to see what states align with what singles care about most.

The study looked at the following factors and weighted their impact based on how much they would influence the dating experience:

Percent of never-married adults above 15 per state based on our analysis of American Community Survey data from 2022 as maintained by the US Census Bureau — 20% (high percent means higher ranking)

Confidence/romance crime victims per state per capita — 15% (high number of victims means lower ranking)

Mental health providers per state per capita — 15% (high number of providers means higher ranking)

Unemployment rate per state — 15% (high unemployment rate means lower ranking)

Cost of living annual average — 15% (high cost of living means lower ranking)

States most likely to ghost you — 10% (high likelihood to ghost means lower ranking)

Formal volunteers per state per capita — 5% (high number of formal volunteers means higher ranking)

Registered voters per state per capita — 5% (high number of registered voters means higher ranking)

Read the methodology section at the end for a full explanation of the criteria and the data utilized from the American Community Survey data maintained by the US Census Bureau.

The sections below highlight the most important criteria (percent of never-married adults) and two top criteria related to personal safety and well-being (confidence/romance crime victims and mental health providers) to help you compare these specific stats across all states. Love (or just a date) may be difficult to find if there aren't many singles in your area, if romance scammers are active, or if there isn't enough professional support to help you navigate it all.

Key Findings

Massachusetts is the best state for singles in 2024.

New York has the highest percentage of never-married adults above age 15, while Wyoming has the lowest.

South Dakota has the least confidence and romance scams per 100,000 residents, while Arizona has the most.

Spokeo's infographic data map showing the top states for singles. (Stacker/Stacker)

Spokeo

1. Massachusetts

Massachusetts comes in as the best state to find love in the U.S. This state ranks well in terms of mental health and safety since it's the top state for mental health providers and has a low count of romance and confidence scams per 100,00 residents.

Beyond safety, Massachusetts has a lot to do. You can catch pro and college games with one of Massachusetts's many teams (let's go, Red Sox!) or spend some time outdoors in nearby mountains or beaches. The state has the second highest cost of living, but the higher cost may be worth the benefits.

Percent of never-married 15+: 37.8%

Confidence/romance scams per 100,000 residents: 3.74

Mental health providers per 100,000 residents: 735.28

2. Mississippi

Mississippi is the second-best state for singles. This state had the second-lowest number of confidence and romance scams and the second-lowest cost of living. "The Hospitality State" is also known for having friendly people and delicious Southern comfort food. However, severe weather conditions in the state are something to consider, especially if you come from a milder climate.

Percent of never-married 15+: 34.1%

Confidence/romance scams per 100,000 residents: 3.33

Mental health providers per 100,000 residents: 216.01

3. Louisiana

Louisiana is among the top 10 states with a high percentage of never-married adults and among the top three with the least number of confidence and romance crimes. This state is a melting pot with influences from French, Creole, Spanish, and many other cultures. You can see these impacts when diving into the local music scene or eateries. It can get pretty hot in Louisiana, but that may work out for you if your ideal state is someplace warm.

Percent of never-married 15+: 36.8%

Confidence/romance scams per 100,000 residents: 3.59

Mental health providers per 100,000 residents: 340.2

4. Michigan

Michigan was a fairly balanced state in the rankings and tended to fall in the middle in most categories — with one exception. Michigan appeared in Forbes Health's recent ghosting survey as one of the top three least likely states to ghost you. Although a single survey may not be a perfect science, that's one solid point for Michigan, given that nearly one-third of Americans have experienced ghosting firsthand.

Beyond this, Michigan is an affordable place to live compared to other states and has a great balance of outdoor recreation, cultural centers, sports, and food (like the beloved Detroit Coney Dog).

Percent of never-married 15+: 34.4%

Confidence/romance scams per 100,000 residents: 4.3

Mental health providers per 100,000 residents: 336.25

5. South Dakota

South Dakota has the lowest percentage of never-married adults among the top 10 list. However, what it lacks in the dating pool is made up in other areas. South Dakota has the lowest percentage of confidence and romance scams of all 50 states, with the second-lowest state unemployment rate (only behind North Dakota).

Life is also much slower in this state since there aren't many large cities. South Dakota may be your ideal dating haven if you're ready to trade in fast-paced city lights for natural scenery and community-oriented areas.

Percent of never-married 15+: 31.1%

Confidence/romance scams per 100,000 residents: 3.15

Mental health providers per 100,000 residents: 225.17

6. Connecticut

Connecticut is one of the more financially challenging states on the list when considering state unemployment rates and cost of living, but don't write off this state just yet. This state has the second-highest percent of never-married adults and mental health providers of the states in our top 10 (only behind Massachusetts for both categories). Connecticut may be for you if you want to experience all four seasons and want access to both rural and urban areas.

Percent of never-married 15+: 36.4%

Confidence/romance scams per 100,000 residents: 4.09

Mental health providers per 100,000 residents: 456.16

7. Iowa

Iowa is another state that has a lower percentage of never-married adults but ranks between the top 10-20 for most other categories. Iowa also ranked particularly high for both the number of formal volunteers per 100,000 residents and registered voters per 100,000 residents. Although Iowa may not have the hustle and bustle of other states, you may find the close-knit community, easy commutes, and general affordability more than enough to make up for it.

Percent of never-married 15+: 31.4%

Confidence/romance scams per 100,000 residents: 3.99

Mental health providers per 100,000 residents: 198.32

8. Nebraska

Nebraska shines most in financial categories, ranking well with low unemployment rates and cost of living. It's also among the top 10 states of formal volunteers, which reflects Nebraska's reputation for having kind and helpful locals. Combine these pros with beautiful natural scenery, and you've got yourself a relaxing state to find love.

Percent of never-married 15+: 31.6%

Confidence/romance scams per 100,000 residents: 5

Mental health providers per 100,000 residents: 318.44

9. Minnesota

There's nice, then there's "Minnesota Nice." Minnesota lives up to its reputation for friendliness and community engagement by having fairly high numbers of formal volunteers and registered voters. In fact, Minnesota has the highest number of formal volunteers among the top 10 best states for singles. If you think you're up for long and cold Minnesota winters, you may be able to have your next date at a local fair or around one of the state's many lakes.

Percent of never-married 15+: 33%

Confidence/romance scams per 100,000 residents: 5.04

Mental health providers per 100,000 residents: 334.09

10. Kansas

Kansas rounds out the list as the 10th-best state for singles. Similar to the past few states on our list, Kansas is another state that has a low unemployment rate and cost of living. The Sunflower State is great if you're on the lookout for a quiet, slow-paced, and friendly community — not to mention some of the country's best barbecue finds its home in Kansas City.

Percent of never-married 15+: 31.1%

Confidence/romance scams per 100,000 residents: 4.66

Mental health providers per 100,000 residents: 237.37

States That Surprisingly Didn't Make The Cut

But what about big states like New York and California?

Though these states are the settings of many rom-coms, New York and California may not be the best states for dating based on the methodology. These states have the highest and second-highest percentages of never-married adults but fall short in other categories analyzed.

For example, both states were among the top five states with the highest cost of living. Singles may struggle to make room in their budget for dating while trying to make ends meet. New York was also among the bottom three states with the lowest number of registered voters per 100,000 residents, and California had the highest state unemployment rate of all 50 states.

Don't let this crush your dreams of dating in New York City or having a whirlwind first date in LA. No state can beat a romantic nighttime view at Griffith Observatory or a chance meeting at the Empire State Building. If your heart's set on finding love in these or any state lower on the list, remember to stay realistic about what you want and who you can meet in that area.

Finding your next brush with love may be easier to come by in one of the best states for singles in the U.S. However, safety should be a top priority regardless of where you're dating. A few quick searches may be all you need to protect yourself from romance scammers and dishonest serial swipers.

Methodology

This study was conducted in April 2024. To determine the best states for singles, Spokeo compared eight ranking factors across all 50 states.

Here are the factors considered when weighing the rankings:

Percent of never-married adults above 15 per state – 20%

Confidence/romance crime victims per state per capita – 15%

Mental health providers per state per capita – 15%

Unemployment rate per state – 15%

Cost of living annual average – 15%

States most likely to ghost you – 10%

Formal volunteers per state per capita – 5%

Registered voters per state per capita – 5%

Spokeo gave each state a score based on these factors and assigned a ranking. The states with the highest scores were deemed the best states for singles in the U.S.

More on why these factors were picked and how they were analyzed: