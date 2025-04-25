That don't impress me much: Russell Dickerson's toddler sleeps on dad's new hit

"Don't get caught sleeping on the song of the summer," Russell Dickerson warns in a new social media post.

While plenty of fans are impressed with Russell's new song, "Happen to Me," guess who's not? His toddler, Radford, who celebrated his first birthday last October.

In the new video, Rad sleeps unaffected in his stroller as his dad does pretty much every outrageous dance move you can imagine — even leaping over the stroller at one point.

Russell's toddler's reactions aside, "Happen to Me" has been streamed more than 44 million times and is nearing country's top 30.

You can check out a new live video of the hit, shot during the March 14 Russellmania tour stop at The Pinnacle in Nashville. Russell's booked another run for fall, this time with Niko Moon and Jake Scott.

