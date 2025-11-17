Thanks to 'Austin,' Dasha's now a Spotify billionaire

The boots may have stopped workin', but people never stopped streaming Dasha's breakthrough hit. Two years to the day since its release, "Austin" has just surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The milestone for "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" has made Dasha only the second solo female country artist ever to hit 1 billion streams on the platform, after Taylor Swift. Dasha says in a statement, "I still can't wrap my head around this," adding that it's "completely surreal" that she's second only to Taylor, "someone who's inspired me from day one."

"All I’ve ever wanted is to make music that helps people feel like the strongest, most bada** version of themselves," she continues. "'Austin' was written in pure rage, but it somehow turned into this beautiful source of community and empowerment. I’m the luckiest girl in the world. I have the best team, the best family and friends, and now a billion streams on my first breakout song … that’s the juiciest cherry on top.”

Dasha will go on a short tour next year, starting Feb. 12 in Boston.

