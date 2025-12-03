Texas twosome: Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley top 'Billboard' country charts in rare occurrence

Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley are tops on the Billboard country charts, both with songs inspired by the Lone Star State.

Ella's song "Choosin' Texas" is #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, while Lainey's "Somewhere Over Laredo" is #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. This is only the sixth time since those charts have existed side by side that the #1 spots have been held down by solo female artists.

The charts, one of which combines radio airplay with sales and streaming, and one of which focuses solely on radio airplay, came into being in 2012. The first two women to top them were Carrie Underwood with "Blown Away" on Airplay and Taylor Swift with "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" on Country Songs that year.

In 2016, Kelsea Ballerini was tops on both charts. In 2020, it was Gabby Barrett and Maren Morris, and then Gabby and Miranda Lambert. In 2021, it was Gabby on both charts.

This is Ella's first #1 on Hot Country Songs; it's Lainey's fifth #1 on Country Airplay.

