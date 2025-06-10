From 'Tennessee Orange' to 'AIO' blue, you can color Megan Moroney #1

Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.
By Stephen Hubbard

Now that "Am I Okay?" is officially #1 on the country chart, it's probably safe to say the answer for Megan Moroney is yes.

The title track of her second album has become her second #1, following in the footsteps of her debut single, "Tennessee Orange."

"CHECKED MY PULSE & AM I OKAY? IS #1 ON COUNTRY RADIO!!!!!" she shared on her socials. "thank you so much to my radio friends & my wonderful team & to @jessiejodillon & @lukerobert for writing it with me & last but not least the best fans in the world :,)"

"i have thoroughly enjoyed making 'AIO blue' my entire personality," she added. "love yall so much thank u thank u thank uuuuuuuu <333333"

Megan's follow-up, "You Had to Be There" with Kenny Chesney, is already making its way up the chart as she continues her Am I Okay? Tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!