Taylor Swift belongs in Country Music Hall of Fame, says country legend

Taylor Swift and Vince Gill perform at the Country Music Hall Of Fame Museum's "All For The Hall" at Club Nokia on Sept. 23, 2010 in Los Angeles. (John Shearer/WireImage)

Taylor Swift will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June, and she's got five years to go before she's eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. On Friday, her name just may come up as an inductee for the Country Music Hall of Fame, and she's been heartily endorsed by one legend who's already in there.

On the Rolling Stone Nashville Now podcast, Hall of Famer Vince Gill says, "I think they'll put her in there. Why wouldn't you?" Vince, who also performs with the Eagles, says that Taylor is one of the Country Music Hall of Fame's biggest donors

"I’m crazy about her. I fully support that," he adds.

Taylor, of course, was a country music superstar before she went full-on pop star with her album 1989. When this year's inductees are announced, Taylor may appear in the "Modern Era" category because artists become eligible "twenty years after they first achieved national prominence," according to the website. Her self-titled debut album, featuring the hit "Tim McGraw," was released in 2006.

If Taylor does get inducted, she'd be the youngest person ever to get in. At age 36, she's more than a decade younger than the youngest Hall of Famers Johnny Cash and Eddy Arnold, who were both 48 at the time of their inductions.

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