To streaming and beyond: New Taylor Swift song for 'Toy Story 5' is coming Friday

It's official: Taylor Swift is joining Woody, Buzz and the gang in Toy Story 5.

She's written and recorded a song for the film called "I Knew It, I Knew You." You can preorder the single now from her website; it's set to ship on or around June 19, which is when the film hits theaters. However, the singles are only available until Wednesday at 1:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last.

There are three different versions of the song available: the standard version, a piano version and an acoustic version. All are available as CD singles with different artwork. The song itself will be out on Friday.

Taylor wrote on Instagram, "You knew it! My new original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Disney and @pixar's @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie."

She continues, "I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"

According to a press release, the song is inspired by the journey of Toy Story character Jessie and "marks a return to Taylor's country roots." Director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said in a statement, "[Taylor's] connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable."

As previously reported, fans first suspected Taylor was involved in the film on April 30, when she posted — and then removed — a Toy Story-coded countdown on her website.

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