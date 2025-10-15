The story behind Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' album cover

If you look at the cover of Morgan Wallen's hugely successful I'm the Problem album, you might see a well-drawn picture of a country singer at the top of his game.

But that's not what Morgan had in mind. Instead, the artwork was his way of addressing the troubles he was going through at the time.

"I was in my lawyer's office and I just saw some like court sketches," he explains. "And I thought it looked cool, and I thought it felt appropriate for the album title and just with everything that's been going on in my life. I've never really been one to shy away from everything going on, so I thought it was a unique perspective."

"I hadn't seen that in an album cover before," he continues. "And I looked it up, I couldn't find anything on it. And I'm like, 'Well, this is cool.' You know, 'This is different.' I'm pleased with how it came about."

The drawing let Morgan address the issues while still showing some restraint.

"You know, I didn't use an actual picture of me in the courtroom. I didn't want to be like completely on the nose of that, but I wanted it to kind of give a hint of that and those troubles and just things that have been going on," he adds.

Morgan spent time at a DUI education center, paid a fine and agreed to two years of probation as part of a plea deal after he was arrested for throwing a chair from the roof of Eric Church's bar in April 2024.

Musically, "I Got Better" is currently at #2, as Morgan prepares to release "20 Cigarettes" as his next radio single.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.