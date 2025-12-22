'Shout it Out Loud': Garth Brooks sings for KISS on 'Kennedy Center Honors'

Garth Brooks kicks off the tribute to KISS on Tuesday's 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.

The superstar reflects on the rockers' impact on his generation before performing their 1976 hit, "Shout It Out Loud."

In addition to being a 2020 Kennedy Center honoree himself, Garth has been able to pay tribute to many of his heroes through the years.

"The great thing about the Kennedy Center is it kind of shows you the diversity of the music that I grew up on," he says. "Getting to be part of honoring Loretta Lynn and George Jones and rock and pop acts like Billy Joel, c'mon, Gladys Knight – how cool is that? And KISS just kind of fits in that wild, diverse kind of music that we were all raised on!"

One of Garth's main musical inspirations, George Strait, is part of the 2025 class as well.

You can catch The 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

