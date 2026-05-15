Shania Twain's bringing the glam to the ACMs, but it may be about quality over quantity

From Reba McEntire to Carrie Underwood and beyond, country music has a great tradition of hosts who bring it when it comes to fashion on the big awards shows.

And when Shania Twain leads the 61st ACMs on Sunday, you can bet her glam will be on par with her predecessors.

"I think by now, everyone who knows me, whether it's a fan or [someone] that works around me, they know I'm gonna be very, very involved in this because it's part of my joy," she says. "It's part of my pleasure."

The Canadian country/pop superstar seems to be hinting her approach will be more about quality than quantity.

"I don't plan on making it hectic. I want to enjoy this night. I will not do a crazy amount," she reveals. "The talk will not be about how many changes I have. I wanna make each one count."

When you're in Sin City hosting one of country music's biggest nights, Shania believes it's the only option.

"I do love glamour, so I will definitely aim towards being glamorous because it's an opportunity to dress up. Listen, I love a great pajama day, too. You know, I love a bad hair day," she adds. "But when you're hosting the ACMs and you're in Las Vegas, you go for it."

Tune in for all the fashion and fun as Shania kicks off the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards live from MGM Grand Garden Arena Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

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