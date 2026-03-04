Shane Profitt's anthem is 'Long Live Country' -- and Joe Diffie

Newcomer Shane Profitt's already scored a top-20 hit with 2022's "How It Oughta Be." Now he's on track to repeat that success with his latest single, "Long Live Country," which just cracked country's top-40.

"I always say before I'm an artist, I'm a songwriter," he tells ABC Audio. "And I take pride in writing my songs, and at the end of the day, I just want to make people feel something."

If his songs spur you on to call an ex or drink some beer, Shane says he's happy with that.

With "Long Live Country," he crafted a "feel-good anthem" that pays tribute to one of his heroes.

"In the second verse, it says, 'Every boy's got a story of a John Deere Green.' And we wrote that song on the two-year anniversary of Joe Diffie's passing," he recalls. "So I wanted to pay a tribute to that. And I grew up on Joe Diffie, so you can't go wrong with it."

"Long Live Country" is from Shane's Population Me EP, which came out in October.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.