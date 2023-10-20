Scotty McCreery kicks off Christmastime with "Feel Like the Holidays"

Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

By Jeremy Chua

Scotty McCreery is kicking off the festive season with his new song, "Feel Like the Holidays."

The track was written by Bobby HamrickDerek GeorgeFrank RogersJeremy Bussey and Monty Criswell, and it captures the sights and sounds of Christmas through nostalgic storytelling.

"They're hanging up tinsel in the windows on Michigan Avenue/ And ice is freezing on the rink at Rockefeller Center, too/ Lights going up on the palm trees down on A1A/ It's starting to feel/ It's starting to feel like The Holidays," Scotty sings in the first verse.

"I love Christmas and Christmas music, so I’m thrilled to release 'Feel Like the Holidays' today," shares Scotty. "It’s got such a classic Christmas song vibe and puts you right in the mood for the holiday season. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed recording it."

"Feel Like the Holidays" is Scotty's first Christmas release since 2012's Christmas with Scotty McCreery.

Scotty's currently ascending the country charts with his latest single, "Cab in a Solo."

For tickets to his 2024 Cab In A Solo Tour, visit scottymccreery.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

