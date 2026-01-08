Scotty McCreery tops the bill as the Opry comes to Carnegie Hall

Scotty McCreery, bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent, comedian Henry Cho and the Grammy-nominated The War and Treaty will headline An Evening with the Grand Ole Opry at Carnegie Hall.

Look for more artists to be announced for the March 20 show that's part of the United in Sound: America at 250 festival. It's also a continuation of the Opry 100 celebration that kicked off in 2025.

This will be the fourth time the Opry and the famed New York City concert hall have come together. In 1947, Ernest Tubb led a show that featured Minnie Pearl, Bill Monroe, Eddy Arnold and The Carter Sisters with Mother Maybelle Carter.

In 1961, Patsy Cline headlined a benefit for the Musician's Aid Society.

Alan Jackson, Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley and more returned in 2005 to mark the Opry's 80th birthday.

