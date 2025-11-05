Scotty McCreery & Dustin Lynch let the wheels roll on Two for the Road

Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery's Two for the Road Tour (Courtesy True Public Relations)
By Stephen Hubbard

After months of planning, Scotty McCreery and Dustin Lynch are ready to set their co-headlining tour in motion Thursday in Saginaw, Michigan.

“I’m so pumped to hit the road with Scotty on the Two For The Road Tour!" Dustin says. "We’ve both got fans who show up ready to throw down, and this tour is gonna be wall-to-wall energy from the jump."

"We’re coming with sets full of hits and a whole lot of good vibes," he adds. "I can’t wait to get out there and make some memories with everyone.”

The two will play a dozen shows on the trek, wrapping Dec. 6 in Duluth, Minnesota. Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit will join them on the dates.

