Russell Dickerson's anticipating another reason to be 'Famous Back Home'

Russell Dickerson has his wife to thank for the title track of his new album. "Famous Back Home" was Kailey Dickerson's idea, and she gets a writing credit on the song, along with Russell, Parker Welling and Casey Brown.

The song is so emotional for Russell that he had trouble getting through it.

"I remember singing the demo for it, and I would just have to stop because I was crying," he tells People. "There's something that's connecting so deep down, and I've learned that, if that's happening for me, it's happening for other people, too."

That's not Kailey's only writing project: she has three books in the works, including a children's volume.

In the midst of a major home renovation, the couple's also anticipating a new sibling for 5-year-old Remington Dickerson and 2-year-old Radford Dickerson. When they move back into their house next summer, it'll have a new nursery, though Russell says there's "no news yet."

