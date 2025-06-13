Russell Dickerson 'Heard It in a Country Song' — while mowing the lawn

Triple Tigers
By Stephen Hubbard

If you love barbecue stains, grape snow cones and the watermelon crawl — and you recognize those as nods to '90s country — Russell Dickerson's new song is probably for you.

"Heard It in a Country Song" is the latest preview of his fourth album, Famous Back Home, which drops Aug. 22. It also includes his top-20 hit "Happen to Me," which has now been streamed more than 100 million times.

It's a bit of a gun show as Russell mows the lawn in a tank top in the "Heard It in a Country Song" lyric video. You can check it out on YouTube now.

