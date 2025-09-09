Runaway June unleashes a 'New Kind of Emotion' with second album

Runaway June's sophomore album, New Kind of Emotion, will finally arrive Sept. 19, more than six years after their debut.

Group members Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward co-wrote 11 of the record's 13 cuts, including the title track, which is their current radio single.

“It’s us searching for who we are, and you’ll hear some different influences because it spans a three-year period for us," Natalie says of the album. "We were trying different things and we were in different stages of life, so the album really puts a stamp on that moment in time for us.”

The trio worked with five different producers on the project, including Sugarland's Kristian Bush.

"If you just wanna have a good time, there are songs for you on this album," Stevie says, "or if you wanna feel something, there are those songs as well.”

Here's the complete track listing for Runaway June's New Kind of Emotion:

"Real Good Night"

"Drink Champagne"

"New Kind of Emotion"

"Stars on the Ceiling"

"To Be Yours"

"Done with Me Yet"

"Miss Me"

"He Ain't My Problem"

"Make Me Wanna Smoke"

"Fine Wine"

"Come Home to Me"

"Sad Girl"

"Fine Wine (Duke's Version)"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.