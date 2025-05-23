Riley Green may not love to eat his vegetables, but he does love to grill

If you've seen Riley Green's revealing "Worst Way" video, you might be surprised to find out the super fit country singer is not exactly a super healthy eater.

"I’m not a big vegetable guy," he reveals. "I’m still like a kid, I like cheese and sauce ... I haven’t grown out of that not eatin’ vegetables phase yet."

One healthy habit Riley does have, however, is cooking on the grill — with a little assist from his mom, that is.

"She knows how much I like to grill," he says. "I built my house in Alabama, and I’d never had a place that I could go cook. And I sort of enjoy cooking a little bit, grilling especially."

When the "Damn Good Day to Leave" hitmaker makes it back home, he can typically count on mom to have everything ready.

"She’ll usually run to the grocery store and get me some steaks and chicken, just have it laid out for me," he says. "That’s one thing that I appreciate [about] going home is gettin’ to kinda just work in my own kitchen, I guess."

"So, she usually lets me cook for everybody, and she’ll call up some of the family and kinda gather everybody around," he adds.

Riley will play The Patriotic Festival in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday.

