Riley Green joining cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Marshals'

Eagle-eyed fans were right: That was Riley Green in the trailer for the new Yellowstone spinoff Marshals.

When the trailer for the new Taylor Sheridan series dropped, fans thought that the mustachioed guy wearing a ball cap sitting next to a campfire looked an awful lot like the "Worst Way" singer. Now ABC Audio has confirmed that Riley will appear in the show, which debuts March 1 on Paramount+ and CBS.

Riley will play a former Navy SEAL named Garrett who shows up at the ranch to get help from his friends Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, and Pete Calvin, played by Logan Marshall-Green.

The news was first reported by Variety, who quotes Riley as saying, "I'm so excited to be joining the cast of Marshals. Being on set with my buddy Luke Grimes made the experience even more memorable. This is my first go around in the acting space and I couldn't have asked for a better introduction to this world."

Marshals follows Kayce Dutton as he joins an elite U.S. Marshals unit and is tapped to help restore justice to Montana.

Of course, Riley isn't the first country star to appear in the Yellowstone universe: Lainey Wilson played Abby in season 5 of that series.

