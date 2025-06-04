Riley Green honors his grandfathers by giving big money to Folds of Honor

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Stephen Hubbard

Riley Green donated $75,000 to Folds of Honor at Monday's Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Softball Game in Nashville.

He donated the money through his Buford Bonds Fund, which is named for his grandfathers.

This was Riley's fifth year to play in the game, which raises money to give scholarships to families of fallen or disabled service members or first responders. It's a cause that's personal to the "Worst Way" hitmaker, since both his grandads served in the military.

Tyler Hubbard, Justin Moore, Zach Top, Warren Zeiders, Priscilla Block, Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Ashley Cooke and more competed in front of more than 8,000 fans at First Horizon Park, raising more than $670,000 for the cause.

