Riley Green and GMA's Lara Spencer to host CMA Fest on ABC

As CMA Fest prepares to take over downtown Nashville June 4-7, the Country Music Association and ABC have revealed the hosts and airdate for the annual three-hour special to follow.

Riley Green and Good Morning America's Lara Spencer will host the show, set to air Thursday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You'll be able to stream it the next day on Hulu.

2026 marks 23 years of the ABC special and the 53rd year of CMA Fest, which was formerly known as Fan Fair.

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