Riley Green gets steamy in 'Worst Way' video

By Jeremy Chua

Riley Green has brought his risqué "Worst Way" to life with a music video.

Out now, the steamy visualizer captures the chemistry between Riley and his on-screen love interest — one so strong that making out passionately is almost inevitable.

"I want you in the worst way/ My hands are needin' your hips/ Want the first taste/ Of whiskey to be off your lips/ So close all the blinds, lock all the doors/ Put away anything that'll break/ Baby, I need you tonight/ Let's see how much love we can make/ I want you in the worst way," Riley sings in the chorus.

"Worst Way" is Riley's follow-up single to "Damn Good Day to Leave." 

To catch Riley on his upcoming Damn Country Music Tour, visit rileygreenmusic.com.

