Reba talks 'The Voice,' new book, restaurant + more on 'Late Night with Seth Myers'

Reba McEntire joined Late Night with Seth Myers to celebrate the new things going on in her career.



The country icon chatted about joining The Voice; surprising diners at her new restaurant, Reba's Place; the ongoing Reba-themed corn mazes; her newly released book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, and its companion album, Not That Fancy.

"Dave Cobb, he and I worked on this album to strip it down and just get just to the meat of the song," Reba said of her new acoustic album. "Not a big production, which I had done originally for these songs. And so, it really just brought out the heart and soul of the song, I think."



Reba also detailed her favorite tater tots recipe — which involves Sonic Drive-In — and shared why John Legend is her biggest threat on The Voice.

You check out the full interview now on YouTube.

