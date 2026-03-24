Reba McEntire to play One Night in Atoka show at Reba's Place

Reba McEntire will spend One Night in Atoka performing a rare concert at her restaurant in her Oklahoma hometown.

The stripped-down show will take place April 9 at Reba's Place.

Starting Tuesday, fans will be able to win tickets online. You have to enter before March 31, with the lucky concertgoers to be notified by April 2. All winners will get two tickets each, and the contest is only open to residents of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

There will also be an in-person drawing to win tickets April 9 at Reba's Place.

Those who don't make it into the concert will be able to watch a free public simulcast in the park behind the restaurant.

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