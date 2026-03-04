Reba McEntire joins Trisha Yearwood's Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure

You can add Reba McEntire to the star-studded list of artists who will play Trisha Yearwood's breast cancer benefit March 22 at the Grand Ole Opry House.

“I am honored to collaborate with Trisha and the other artists for this incredible show to raise awareness for such a meaningful cause,” Reba says. “I have seen how breast cancer impacts families, friends, and communities. The Opry Stage has always represented heart and tradition, and I’m proud to stand on that stage and support those affected by this disease.”

Reba joins Charles Kelley, The Band Loula, Ashley McBryde, Lukas Nelson, Rissi Palmer, War & Treaty and Hailey Whitters, who've previously been confirmed as part of the lineup.

This is the second year for Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends. Tickets are on sale now for the benefit, which is moving from the Ryman Auditorium to accommodate a bigger crowd.

Proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.