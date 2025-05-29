Really, 'You Had to Be There' to see Kenny Chesney + Megan Moroney at Sphere

Kenny Chesney and Megan Moroney performed "You Had to Be There" together for the first time live Wednesday night during Kenny's Sphere Las Vegas residency.

The tune traces Megan's history from being a Chesney fan to joining him on the Sun Goes Down Tour last year.

“No one has more fun onstage than Megan Moroney,” Kenny observes. “She doesn’t just radiate joy up there, she makes everybody want to experience the amount of fun she is clearly having. Even I want to — and don’t always — maintain that level of feeling good. She just brings it.”

Megan also performed her current top-five hit, "Am I Okay?," before joining Kenny on "All the Pretty Girls" and "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy."

“For a Wednesday night crowd, it sure felt like Saturday night!" he added. "Maybe it was Megan… Maybe we’re really getting the hang of Sphere… Or else it was just meant to be… No matter why, it was an incredible night in No Shoes Nation.”

Kelsea Ballerini and Grace Potter have also joined him during his Sphere shows. Kenny's residency continues Friday, May 30, and runs through Saturday, June 14.

